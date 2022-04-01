Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak Sells 50,010 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.