Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 64,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million. Analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

