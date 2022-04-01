Mark Steven Bender Sells 6,021 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $1,002,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00.

WLK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

