Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,475.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,271.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,138.00 and a 12-month high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.