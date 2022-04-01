Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $173.68. 1,898,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.