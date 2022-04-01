Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

