Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $1,138,050.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.71 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

