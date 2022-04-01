Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $1,138,050.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MRVL opened at $71.71 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
