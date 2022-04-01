Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.50.

MASI stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

