Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,318. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Materion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Materion by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.