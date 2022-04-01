Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 666,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,137,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

