MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

