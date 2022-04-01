McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.