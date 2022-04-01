McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,583. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.