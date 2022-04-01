MDU Resources Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,610% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

