MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 5.8%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 1,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $618.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.