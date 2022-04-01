Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 214,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,475. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,909,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.