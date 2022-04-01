Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

MREO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

MREO stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.