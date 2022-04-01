Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 253,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,961. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

