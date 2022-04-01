Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $26.44

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $25.88. Merus shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 1,712 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Get Merus alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.