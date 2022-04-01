Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CASH stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

