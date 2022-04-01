Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.36. 24,029,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

