Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $609.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

