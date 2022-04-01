Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

MEOH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,348. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

