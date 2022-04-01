Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at HSBC

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.34) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.90 ($10.88).

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $€8.05 ($8.85) on Friday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($13.52). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.20 and a 200 day moving average of €10.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

