M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.70.

MGPUF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

