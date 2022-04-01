M&G’s (MNG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.71 ($3.14).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 223.65 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.62. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 69.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.94.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.