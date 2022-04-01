Micron Technology (MU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

Shares of MU opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

