Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-$2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688,107. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,550,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,133,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.