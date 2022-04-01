Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.89. 34,506,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,688,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

