Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

