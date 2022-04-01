Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 114,603 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 104,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,332. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

