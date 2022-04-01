Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 55,314 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 5.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ESGU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,703. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

