Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 55,314 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 5.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
ESGU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,703. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.