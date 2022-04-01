Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $1.26 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $138.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.