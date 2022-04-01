Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

