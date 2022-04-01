Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,573. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.