MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG opened at $33.10 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

