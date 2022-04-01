Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $75.02 or 0.00161851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $94,045.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07466390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.36 or 1.00002376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 92,860 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

