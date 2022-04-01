Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

