Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.78. 41,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

