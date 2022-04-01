Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of MPWR traded down $22.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.72 and a 200-day moving average of $478.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

