Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $8,487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. 311,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

