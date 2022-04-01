Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.66 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.79. 225,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

