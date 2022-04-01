Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.90. 173,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $249.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

