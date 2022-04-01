Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $211.90. The company had a trading volume of 173,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.86. The company has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

