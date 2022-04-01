Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 1,618 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 21,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

