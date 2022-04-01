Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 493 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.76. 2,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.