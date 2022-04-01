Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 5,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,316. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $658.71 million, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $249,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

