Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 52,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,710. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

