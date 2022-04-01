ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.84. ModivCare reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MODV opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

