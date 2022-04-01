Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.14.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

